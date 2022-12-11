Mbappé to face good friend Hakimi in World Cup semifinal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is going to meet his good friend Achraf Hakimi again at this World Cup. The France star went to visit his Paris Saint-Germain teammate at the Morocco team hotel in downtown Doha last week. Mbappé will be marked by Hakimi in a World Cup semifinal on Wednesday. His path to Morocco’s goal down the French left wing blocked by a player he has called the best right-back in the world. Their friendship in Paris had bonded over music, video games and choreographed goal celebrations. Only one friend can advance to a World Cup final against Argentina or Croatia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.