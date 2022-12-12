Police: 3 men dead in Portland murder-suicide shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three men died and a woman was hurt in an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Portland Sunday night, police said.

Dozens of police and medical personnel responded to a home in the Centennial neighborhood at around 6:45 p.m., KOIN TV reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers found three men deceased. Officers said one woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t mention the extent of the woman’s injuries or if she was shot.

Just after the shooting, neighbors were told to stay inside and they watched the injured woman leave in an ambulance as police blockaded their street.

In a news release Monday, police said they were investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and said there were “no outstanding suspects.”