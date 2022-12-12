Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:38 PM

Police: 3 men dead in Portland murder-suicide shooting

KTVZ

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three men died and a woman was hurt in an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Portland Sunday night, police said.

Dozens of police and medical personnel responded to a home in the Centennial neighborhood at around 6:45 p.m., KOIN TV reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers found three men deceased. Officers said one woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t mention the extent of the woman’s injuries or if she was shot.

Just after the shooting, neighbors were told to stay inside and they watched the injured woman leave in an ambulance as police blockaded their street.

In a news release Monday, police said they were investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and said there were “no outstanding suspects.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content