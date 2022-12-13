A’s reach deals with infielder/outfielders Díaz, Peterson

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz and Jace Peterson, who both can play the infield and outfield, reached agreements with the Oakland Athletics on two-year contracts through the 2024 season.The A’s announced the deals one day after trading away catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves in a three-team swap. Oakland acquired catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee.

