Chile’s parties to retry replacing dictatorship constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile is going to try again to replace its constititution, which was imposed by a military dictatorship four decades ago. Fourteen of Chile’s political parties, from the left to the right, agreed Monday night to a new institutional process, to begin next year. The next step will be to convene two-dozen experts to lay the framework for a Constitutional Council of 50 people, elected democratically, to draft the new document. Eventually it will go to a popular vote, with every voter obligated to cast ballots. The previous effort took years to develop before it was rejected in September, with 62% of voters saying “no.”

By EVA VERGARA The Associated Press

