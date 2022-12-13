Streets of Argentina turn into party as team reaches final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Argentina have turned into a party as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured out onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars and people took over whole streets as they jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team’s jersey. Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant screens showed exploits of the Lionel Messi-led national team.

