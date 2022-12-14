NewsChannel 21 announces News Director Cathy Marshall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – NewsChannel 21 is proud to announce that veteran broadcast journalist Cathy Marshall has been named News Director, effective this week.

Marshall joined NewsChannel 21 as our Sunrise news anchor earlier this year. She came to Central Oregon with nearly 40 years of experience in broadcast news as a reporter and anchor. She has worked as an anchor for CNN and has also worked with news stations in Boston, New Haven, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, and as a sideline reporter for Beaver Sports Network. She had been working as a reporter, anchor and managing editor at NBC affiliate, KGW in Portland since 2011.

“Cathy is a proven news leader, with a passion for sharing stories with the utmost quality journalism,” said Ron Parodi, NewsChannel 21 General Manager. “With her strong leadership, along with the passionate and talented news team at KTVZ, she will enrich and continue NewsChannel 21’s 45-year legacy as Central Oregon’s news leader.”

As an anchor, she's been part of Emmy-winning breaking news coverage and also been recognized by The Associated Press for her reporting. She has covered many historical events live while anchoring for CNN, including the storming of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco TX, the day that Nelson Mandela was released from prison, the arrest of OJ Simpson and the fall of the Soviet Union.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our incredible news team to uphold the journalism excellence created at NewsChannel 21,” Marshall said. “As News Director, my goal is to continue providing vital and impactful coverage of our community and serve our audience across all platforms. “