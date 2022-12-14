Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is already on the verge of his next big milestone after recording a hat trick to become just the third NHL player with 800 goals. He is just two goals two from passing Gordie Howe for second. The longtime Washington Capitals captain can climb further as soon as Thursday night at home against the Dallas Stars. Members of the Howe family are paying attention and offering their support six years after Gordie’s death. Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals long seemed unapproachable. Not anymore.

