Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Moore, who coached America’s first women’s Olympic basketball team to a silver medal at the Montreal Games in 1976, has died at age 79. UCLA, where Moore won 296 games over 16 years including a national title in 1978, announced her death on Thursday. Moore also won a college title at Cal State Fullerton in 1970, a year before the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) began. Moore is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.