Cowboys star LB Parsons stokes Eagles rivalry a week early

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons isn’t wasting time getting people talking about the Philadelphia rivalry again. The teams don’t meet for the second time in 2022 until next week. But Parsons’ exchange with Von Miller on “The Voncast” grabbed national attention. Parsons posed the question of whether quarterback Jalen Hurts or the team was more responsible for the Eagles’ NFL-leading 12-1 record. Parsons and Miller both said it was the QB and the team. Parsons says he wasn’t disrespecting Hurts. Parsons has said before he believes defensive players should be a bigger part of MVP conversations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.