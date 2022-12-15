Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal honored as ITF World Champions

LONDON (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal have been honored by the International Tennis Federation as its 2022 ITF World Champions after each claimed two Grand Slam titles this season. The ITF determines its awards based on criteria that include all tournaments and give special weight to the four major championships and two team events, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. Nadal won despite finishing No. 2 in the ATP rankings behind No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings. It’s Nadal’s fifth ITF honor, following 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2019. This is Swiatek’s first.

