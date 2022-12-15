Legal advisor sides with UEFA, FIFA in Super League case

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior legal adviser proposes the European Court of Justice recognize that FIFA-UEFA rules under which the Super League project should be subject to prior approval are compatible with EU competition law. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos says that while Super League organizers are entitled to set up their own independent competition “outside the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, it cannot however, in parallel with the creation of such a competition, continue to participate in the football competitions organised by FIFA and UEFA without the prior authorization of those federations.” Advocates general routinely provide legal guidance to the ECJ. Their opinions aren’t binding on the Luxembourg-based court but are followed in most cases.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.