Mt. Bachelor welcomes snowboard racers in 15th annual Dirksen Derby competition this weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Winter officially arrives next week, but we have already seen quite a lot of snow in Central Oregon and the Cascades. Skiers and snowboards are already enjoying the powder on the slopes of Mount Bachelor.

The snowfall also has been well-timed for an early-season event that has only grown in popularity since its start 15 years ago: the Dirksen Derby, a snowboarding and sit-ski rally race which began a three-day run Friday at Mt. Bachelor.

The first Dirksen Derby Snowboard Rally Race was held at Mt. Bachelor in 2007, with three divisions and 58 racers who raised $1,160 for local snowboarder Tyler Eklund, who was seriously injured while competing earlier that year at the USASA Snowboard Nationals in California.

It now has hand-crafted parallel banked slalom courses that "challenge the racers with a low-speed but technical race that rewards consistency and penalizes even the smallest mistakes. … Fastest time wins."

Kelsey McGee is heading up to the mountain to check in on this year's event. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.