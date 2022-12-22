Skip to Content
Bitter cold hits the High Desert, falls on the rise; OSU-Cascades closed Friday

Weeks before the numbing single-digit cold hit Central Oregon on Thursday, places like St. Charles and Mosaic Medical already were seeing a big uptick in injuries from falls on icy sidewalks and parking lots. But others are still enjoying the groomed ice at places like The Pavilion, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.

Late word: OSU-Cascades is closed Friday due to freezing temperatures and icy conditions. The Little Beavs Child Care program is also closed.

