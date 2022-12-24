Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14. Kickoff was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. This was the coldest home game in Titans history. The Texans weren’t bothered much by their coldest game this season. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two of the Texans’ four sacks by halftime. Houston also forced three turnovers, the last to end the game.

