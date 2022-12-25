Cardinals’ McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona’s young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 win. McSorley had some good moments while the Cardinals frustrated Brady through most of three quarters, yet couldn’t lead them to the win.

