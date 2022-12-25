No. 1 Georgia still hungry as defending national champions

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kearis Jackson insists he and his Georgia teammates are not content. No. 1 Georgia won the national title last season but Jackson says the new goal is to win back-to-back championships for the first time. The Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980 last season. Jackson says motivation isn’t an issue as the Bulldogs prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

