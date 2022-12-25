Police arrest man suspected of planting explosives in Brazil’s capital ahead of presidential inauguration

By Marcia Reverdosa, CNN

Police in Brasilia arrested a man on Saturday suspected of planting and possessing explosive devices one week ahead of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration, Police Chief Robson Candido said during a news briefing.

The 54-year-old suspect went to Brasilia for demonstrations in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, police said.

Police seized an explosive device found by a truck drive in a tanker truck close to Brasilia International Airport. Upon further investigation, police also found a rifle, two shotguns, revolvers, more than 1,000 pieces of ammunition, and other 5 explosive devices in the suspect’s rented apartment in Brasilia, police said.

“This is something that has never existed in Brasilia and we will not allow such demonstrations that may harm people and public property,” the police chief said during the briefing.

The suspect identified others involved in the plot and more arrests will be carried out, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.