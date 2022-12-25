Suns’ Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury

DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness. Booker entered the game averaging 28 points, scoring a season-best 58 points against New Orleans in his last appearance Dec. 17. Booker has made 1,045 3-pointers in his career. He needs seven more to pass Steve Nash for No. 1 on the franchise list.

