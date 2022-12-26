Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Kane headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet in the 65th minute for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford. The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.