Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1

LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for West Ham was the only goal at the break. The Gunners regrouped and Bukayo Saka struck the equalizer eight minutes after the restart before Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead. Nketiah’s goal in the 69th ensured the Gunners secured all three points and equaled their longest-ever Premier League home winning streak with a 10th straight victory at the Emirates. West Ham lost its fourth straight league game and is one point above the relegation zone.

