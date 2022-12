The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in Central Oregon. It's set to last until 1-am on Wednesday. Due to high winds, trees are falling in yards, and hitting close to home, quite literally. In madras, this tree fell very close to a home, luckily there was no property damage or injuries reported.

