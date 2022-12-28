House, Mashburn lead No. 22 New Mexico over Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to an 88-69 win Wednesday over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams. Morris Udeze added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos (13-0), who remained one of three unbeaten teams in the country. John Tonje and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams (8-6).

