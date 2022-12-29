German clubs face long wait to play again after World Cup
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Spare a thought for German soccer fans over the holidays. Their national team’s World Cup ended embarrassingly early in the group stage and they face a long wait to see any club games. The German Bundesliga doesn’t return from its post-World Cup break until Jan. 20. That’s by far the latest resumption of the big five European leagues and comes nearly a month after the English Premier League restarted with its traditional Boxing Day program Dec. 26. The first Bundesliga game of 2023 will take place 68 days since the last game of 2022.