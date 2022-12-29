Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon. The helicopter was reportedly in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed, the Coast Guard’s 8th District, headquartered in New Orleans, tweeted around 1:40 p.m. CST. Officials believe the helicopter went down about 10 miles (16 kilometers) offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The 8th Coast Guard District in New Orleans did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking further information.

