Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé says he may always be haunted by France’s dramatic World Cup final defeat but bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won’t let the loss hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the excessive tone of his celebrations. He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy. Martinez was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game. Mbappé says “those celebrations aren’t my problem” because “you shouldn’t waste energy on such futile things.” Mbappé scored the winning penalty in PSG’s 2-1 victory against Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

