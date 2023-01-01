Bend-area transportation planners to seek $1.2 million in federal carbon-reduction project funds

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend-area transportation plannings are is starting the process of deciding on and applying for about $1.2 million in federal infrastructure funds for a variety of projects that reduce carbon emissions.

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization’s technical advisory committee gets a briefing at its Tuesday morning meeting on the application process that opens in February, and will discuss potential projects and programs.

ODOT, like other states’ transportation agencies, are working with metro planning groups and are required to devise their first carbon reduction strategy within two years and update it every four years.

Eligible activities range from traffic monitoring and management to transit and bike projects, pedestrian and non-motorized facilities and advanced transportation and congestion management technologies. They also include possible “congestion pricing” or tolling, alternative fuel projects, zero-emission equipment and diesel retrofits.

Here's Tuesday's agenda and memo: