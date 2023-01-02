Late Day Snow Showers

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Morning clouds have already begun to thicken and after some patchy freezing fog dissipates, this would be a good day to get outdoor chores handled early. Highs will only be in the low 30's and we have a chance of some snow showers later in the day. Winds will be light and variable, turning light out of the south tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20's with a 20-30% chance of snow showers.

We will see some partial clearing Tuesday, but watch for slick driving conditions in the morning. Highs will reach the mid 30's to low 40's. We get cold again Tuesday night. With highs reaching the mid to upper 30's Wednesday we will see a 20-40% chance of mixed showers all day and into the evening. We will end the work week with highs in the mid 40's under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay pretty mild through the weekend, but we will see a slight chance of mixed showers through Saturday and Sunday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!