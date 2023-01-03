Bend veterans activist honors Medal of Honor recipients with Highway 20 dedication across 12 states

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend resident Dick Tobiason is a Vietnam veteran who has dedicated his life to honoring those who have served their country, most notably those who have received Purple Hearts (like him) and Medals of Honor.

He says he was inspired to make the entire nationwide span of U,S, Highway 20 a "Medal of Honor Highway" after his good friend, Robert Maxwell, passed away -- at the time America's oldest living Medal of Honor recipient.

According to Tobiason, Highway 20 is the first Medal of Honor Highway in the United States that goes from border to border. It also happens to be the longest highway in America, at 3,365 miles in length. It stretches from its starting point in Newport, Oregon, all the way to Boston, Massachusetts.

"It's honoring the bravest of the brave, the Medal of Honor recipients" Tobiason said Tuesday.

The entire span of the "Medal of Honor" Highway was officially distinguished on Nov. 17, 2022, when the last of 12 governors, of Massachusetts, signed his state's designation into law.

The first Oregon Medal of Honor sign was placed at a familiar, amazing viewpoint, between Bend and Sisters, with a beautiful view at the Three Sisters peaks.

Where Highway 20 ends in Boston isn't just a geographical landmark -- it's actually Tobiason's birthplace. It's also the site of the last Medal of Honor sign on the highway, just a mile and a half from where he studied at the University of Massachusetts.

Tobiason says he's keeping his promise to an old friend who was also a veteran, Maxwell, who lived long enough to see Oregon and Idaho adopt Highway 20 as Medal of Honor highways. Without Maxwell, Tobiason believes the dedications wouldn't have gotten done at all.

"If I wouldn't have met him, this wouldn't have happened," he said "Nobody else would have done it. No veterans would've taken this on. We're an independent non-profit (the Bend Heroes Foundation). We had the vision, we made it happen. Took a long time, but it's done."