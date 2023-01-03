Southwest giving passengers affected by meltdown 25,000 frequent flyer points

By Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace, CNN

Southwest Airlines informed some passengers affected by its Christmas travel meltdown that they would receive frequent flyer bonus points as a “gesture of goodwill.”

In a Tuesday email from the airline to passengers that was obtained by CNN, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan wrote that “no amount of apologies can undo your experience.”

He said the 25,000 gift points are worth about $300, and the airline told CNN the offer is in addition to reimbursements and refunds.

“For those who have requested refunds, reimbursements and/or are waiting to be reunited with lost bag(s), those processes are being handled with great urgency and we appreciate your patience,” Jordan wrote.

The airline said the offer is being extended to travelers with flights canceled or delayed more than three hours between Christmas Eve and January 2.

Intense scrutiny for Southwest

The offer comes as the airline is facing multiple investigations, scrutiny from investors and at least one lawsuit over its cancellation of 15,700 flights at a peak holiday travel time.

The lawsuit, initiated by passenger Eric Capdeville, calls the airline’s operations meltdown an “internally created crisis” and accuses the airline of violating federal law and its agreement with passengers “to provide prompt refunds for canceled flights.”

Instead, Capdeville says the airline offered a credit toward a future flight.

Southwest has not responded in court. In a statement provided to CNN, the airline said it did not have “information to provide on the pending litigation.”

“There are several high priority efforts underway to do right by our Customers, including processing refunds from cancelled flights, reimbursing Customers for expenses incurred as a result of the irregular operations,” Southwest’s statement said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last week that the Department of Transportation has received “thousands” of complaints from travelers against Southwest over the “operational meltdown” and warned that the department would “penalize Southwest as we would any airline to the tune potentially of tens of thousands of dollars per violation if they fail to meet what is required of them to take care of passengers.”

Top image: Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) on December 28, 2022. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)