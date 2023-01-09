Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to hold Community Academy in Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a two-night Community Academy in Sisters on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18-19 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Sisters Community Hall. The Community Hall is located at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department at 301 South Elm St. in Sisters.

The Community Academy is open to all members of the public and no sign-up is required.

The academy presentations will cover different divisions within the Sheriff’s Office each night. The first night will feature the Sheriff’s Office Command staff, deputies assigned to the city of Sisters and Sisters schools, as well as our Corrections Division and K-9 unit. The second night will feature deputies assigned to our Patrol division, Special Services Division (SAR), Detectives, and SWAT.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s encourages members of the public who are interested in learning more about your Sheriff’s Office to attend and bring a friend or neighbor. Please direct any questions to our Sisters substation at 541-549-2302.