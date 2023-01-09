Skip to Content
Deschutes County Veteran’s Intervention Strategy adds court component

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Circuit Court and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said Monday they are pleased to announce that a circuit court component is being added to the Veteran’s Intervention Strategy program, beginning this month.

Judge Randy Miller will be serving as the assigned judge. Judge Miller actively served in the Marine Corps between 1989 – 1995.  

The District Attorney’s office started the VIS program in November 2020.  The program provides veterans who are involved in the criminal justice system with an opportunity to improve their lives by engaging in individualized treatment and services to address their mental health illnesses and/or substance use disorders that played a role in their criminal activity. 

VIS takes a veteran-focused, community-based approach to providing services to participating veterans in order to help them address their personal challenges.

In the past two years, the program has been successful as graduates of the program have secured sobriety, housing and employment. To date, the recidivism rate has been zero.  With the court’s direct involvement, VIS can be expanded and more veterans in the community will be served. 

“I appreciate the District Attorney’s office for its thoughtful approach to helping veterans in recognition of their service to our nation. I’m deeply honored to serve in this meaningful and much needed program,” said Judge Miller.

For more information, contact Matthew Nelson, Lead Deputy District Attorney, at Matthew.Nelson@dcda.us or Angie Curtis, Trial Court Administrator, at angie.curtis@ojd.state.or.us

