State grants available for historic properties, archaeology projects

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects. The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects.

Both grant programs support the goals of the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan.

The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs. Recently funded projects include preservation of the following historic properties.

Applegate House, Douglas County

Billy Webb Elks Lodge, Portland

Madras Municipal Airport WWII Hangar

Fort Stevens Guardhouse, Clatsop County

Santiam Pass Ski Lodge, Linn County

Lake Oswego Hunt

Rinehart Stone House, Malheur County

SPS 700 Steam Locomotive, Portland

Seaport Masonic Lodge#7, Astoria

The Tualatin Plains Presbyterian Church, Hillsboro

Wallowa History Center

Willamette Grange Hall, Benton County

Preserving Oregon Grants can also fund archaeology projects for significant work contributing toward identifying, preserving and/or interpreting archaeological sites. Archaeology projects by Forest Forever, Inc. and Maxville Heritage Center were funded last year.

The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Recent façade projects have taken place in Condon, Stayton, Spray, Albany, Eugene, and Tillamook.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. Free, online grant workshops specific to these grant programs and how to use the online grant application will be offered. Visit the Oregon Heritage grants webpage to register.

February 15, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic property projects.

February 15, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic archaeology projects.

February 16, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for Diamonds in the Rough building façade projects.





Recorded trainings and tips are also online. To learn more about the grants and workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.