Mexico and Canada leaders talk investment, energy dispute

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has lauded investments from Canada and says he will meet with Canadian companies that may have a problem with his energy policies. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented Wednesday after a private meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Their session came on the heels of the North American Leaders’ Summit a day earlier in which U.S. President Joe Biden also participated. The United States and Canada accuse López Obrador of trying to favor Mexico’s state-owned utility over power plants built by foreign and private investors, something that is forbidden under the three countries’ free trade pact.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.