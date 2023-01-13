COCC ‘Scholarship Days’ outline financial aid options

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is holding “Scholarship Days” on Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 8 across its district, with scholarship and grant workshops at each of its four campuses to help current and prospective students discover and maximize their financial aid options for the 2023-24 academic year.

These events are open to the public, with no registration required.

The workshops will offer valuable information on scholarship and grant opportunities, as well as specifics on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Oregon Student Aid Application (ORSAA) processes, including all deadlines. The Bend and Redmond campuses will have essay-writing and scholarship-profile workshops in addition to focusing on FAFSA and ORSAA.

Bend campus event: 2-4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Coats Campus Center.

Redmond campus event: 1-3:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Technology Education Center.

Madras campus event: 1-4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2.

Prineville campus event: 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8.

For more details, contact COCC’s financial aid office at 541-383-7260 or coccfinaid@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.