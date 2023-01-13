Report: California man’s guilt ‘conclusive’ in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom had ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper’s pleas for clemency. The independent investigators’ report was released Friday. Cooper maintained he was framed by investigators whom, he alleged, planted his blood on a T-shirt. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.