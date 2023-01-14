Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards over $153K to 13 Deschutes County nonprofits

CANYONVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded $153,500 to 13 nonprofits from Deschutes County at the Seven Feathers Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

It’s been three years since the last ‘in person’ presentation ceremony for CCUIF took place.

The 13 Deschutes County grant recipients are:

Cascades Theatrical Company was awarded $9,000 to provide theater arts and media production instruction to teens.

Chess for Success was awarded $10,000 to offer chess education, practice and sets to youth in Deschutes County.

Council on Aging of Central Oregon was awarded $12,500 to provide approximately 520 homebound seniors with Meals on Wheels in Deschutes County.

Destination Rehab was awarded $5,000 to provide fitness activities and education classes to individuals with neurologic diagnoses.

Every Child Central Oregon was awarded $7,500 to provide children entering foster care with bundles of new clothing.

Friend of the Children was awarded $15,000 to provide youth and family engagement and education activities to at-risk youth in La Pine.

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. was awarded $7,500 to support the Heroes Horsemanship Program which provides equine-based therapy for veterans, active military, first responders, and their family members.

La Pine Community Kitchen was awarded $15,000 to help purchase food, provide fuel for picking up donations, and operation expenses.

Mosaic Medical was awarded $15,000 to support the construction of a modular, school based health center at Mountain View High School in Bend.

Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery was awarded $12,000 to provide therapeutic classes for children 0-3, regular child assessments and other services to high risk families.

NeighborImpact was awarded $15,000 to help offset costs of collection and distribution of food for the Food Recovery Program.

The Giving Plate, Inc. was awarded $15,000 to provide food and operational costs for the food bank serving the Bend, Sisters, Sunriver, Prineville, Tumalo and La Pine areas.

The Latino Community Association was awarded $15,000 to provide support to the Workforce Education/Training program.

A total of 69 organizations from Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties, as well as several organizations that serve multiple counties, will receive a total of $785,806 this round of giving.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a long tradition of giving back to communities where the Tribe lives and works. In 1997, the Tribe formalized this established history by creating the CCUIF. Foundation awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board.