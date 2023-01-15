UN: Afghan bank’s cash remarks ‘misleading, unhelpful’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. says comments from Afghanistan’s Taliban-controlled central bank about cash shipments for humanitarian work are “misleading and unhelpful.” The global body has been sending funds to the war-torn country in cash because of banking disruptions since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The U.N. responded late Saturday to a tweet from the central bank, which said it appreciated any “principled move” that brings currency to the country and helps the needy. The U.N. said none of the cash is deposited in the central bank, nor is it provided to Taliban authorities by the U.N.

