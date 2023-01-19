Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has put aside problems with his left hamstring and a persistent heckler to beat 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of the Australian Open. Djokovic is seeking a 10th trophy at Melbourne Park and a 22nd Grand Slam title overall. He took the court knowing that No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud already were out of the tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.