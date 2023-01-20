More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of New England on Friday

By Taylor Ward and Steve Almasy, CNN

A winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest this week coated the northeastern US with flakes on Friday with some areas in Maine and New Hampshire receiving more than 8 inches.

The village of Madison in New Hampshire reported 8.5 inches, the highest total as of Friday evening.

A widespread area of 3 to 7 inches of snow has fallen across eastern New York, northern Connecticut, Vermont, southern Maine and other ares of New Hampshire. The storm will wind down Friday evening, and winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are schedule to expire after dark.

Officials are still warning drivers about conditions on the roads.

“Untreated roads will likely become slick after sunset as temps drop below freezing,” the National Weather Service office in Boston tweeted.

Sign up for the CNN Weather Brief

In Vermont, the Burlington office warned motorists to be watchful.

“As of 4 pm, scatt’d snow showers were occurring across the region,” officials tweeted. “They will continue through this eve, briefly heavy at times, reducing visibility to below 1 mile. Light snow accumulation is possible, so motorists are urged to use caution & watch for changing road conditions.”

In Maine, there was 8.3 inches of snow in Greenwood and 8.1 in Cumberland.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Joe Sutton contributed to this report.