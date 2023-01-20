Judge approves FTX choice of law firm as bankruptcy counsel

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has approved the company’s choice of a law firm to represent it in the bankruptcy. Friday’s ruling came despite concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving Sullivan & Cromwell. The judge’s order came after a Sullivan & Cromwell partner filed additional disclosures this week regarding the firm’s work for FTX entities and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried before November’s bankruptcy filings. Those disclosures were made in response to concerns raised by the U.S Trustee, which serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 cases. The judge on Friday also allowed FTX to continue redacting names and addresses of customers for at least 90 days.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.