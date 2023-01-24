NY pols OK vote on constitution change to protect abortion

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Legislature has taken a critical step toward adopting a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” or “gender expression.” Supporters say the provisions are intended to protect abortion rights and a person’s right to seek gender-affirming care. The proposed amendment passed in both houses Tuesday afternoon, clearing the way for it to land on New York’s November 2024 general election ballots for voter ratification. The Legislature gave initial approval last summer. It was the first step in the state’s amendment process, where lawmakers have to pass a resolution twice in order to send it to voters.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

