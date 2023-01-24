The risk of flue fires are up, here are safety tips to help keep you safe

Since flue ducts are at the top or rear of chimneys they can be difficult to clean regularly. However, they are important because they vent harmful gasses, like carbon dioxide, from your fireplace.

Chimney Sweep Dan Hogrefe offers up tips to ensure your fireplace doesn't become a fire hazard. He says, without getting on your roof, you can clean soot about twice a week by using a cup or two of creosote cleaner which can be found at any home improvement store.