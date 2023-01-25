7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will charge a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors will file the charges before 66-year-old Chunli Zhao is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether Zhao had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say that Zhao killed four people at a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, where he worked and then another three at a nearby farm where he used to work.

