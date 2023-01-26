US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials say the FBI and international partners have at least temporarily dismantled the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year. And as a result they have saved victims, including hospitals and school districts, a potential $130 million in ransom payments. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says that: “Simply put, using lawful means we hacked the hackers.” Officials say the gang known as Hive, operates one of the world’s top five ransomware networks. FBI Director Christopher Wray says the FBI quietly gained access to Hive’s control panel in July and was able to obtain software keys to decrypt the network of some 1,300 victims globally.

By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

