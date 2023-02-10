Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

Body-camera footage shows that a cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference in Ohio had just had a heated confrontation with the leader of the state’s national guard. NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and refused their orders to leave. Lambert said afterward that he was just trying to do his job. Body-camera footage shows the commander of the Ohio National Guard confronting and briefly pushing away the reporter. The commander later told police he felt threatened.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.