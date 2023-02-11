Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in his administration, President Joe Biden hosted the dinner for members of the National Governors Association at the White House. The dinner was held last year at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Virginia estate, and virtually in 2021 because of COVID-19. There was a palpable sense of, well, togetherness and not just because the room was tightly packed with governors, spouses and Cabinet members. Biden and both associations’ leaders, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, spoke about the need to put aside the increasingly rancorous political differences to work together to better the nation.

