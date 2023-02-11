Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Wet Leg win at UK’s Brit Awards

LONDON (AP) — Harry Styles has won four prizes including album of the year at the U.K.’s leading music awards, the Brits. Female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist at Saturday’s awards. Beyoncé also won two prizes: international artist of the year and international song of the year, for “Break My Soul.” Styles took the album of the year trophy for “Harry’s House,” less than a week after winning the same category at the Grammy Awards. He also won for pop/R&B act, song of the year for “As It Was,” and artist of the year.

