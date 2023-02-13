Unified Sports basketball teams laced up and ready to play, highlighting Special Olympics athletes

On Monday, Special Olympics Unified Sports basketball teams laced up, ready to play at Ridgeview High School in a scrimmage that brought together athletes of all abilities. It’s part of the program to give Special Olympics athletes training year-round.

In the class of 50, Special Olympians were partnered with high school students from Ridgeview, Mountain View, Sisters and Redmond high schools.

The Unified Sports teams served as credit for physical education class, which met during the school day for practice.

Each team has five players, including three athletes and two partners, on the court at any given time. The focus is on teamwork. In addition, good partners are facilitators, providing support and encouragement for athletes.

The competition continues later this month. On Feb. 25, Redmond High and Ridgeview High are headed to Regionals.