Bend Chamber recognizes Mid Oregon Credit Union for community stewardship

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Chamber has named Mid Oregon Credit Union recipient of the 2023 Business Excellence Award for Community Stewardship among large organizations.

Here's their news release announcing the honor:

"We are so honored to receive this recognition for community stewardship," said Kevin Cole, Mid Oregon President/CEO. "Supporting and improving the communities we serve is deeply embedded in the culture of Mid Oregon. It is not just something we do, it is who we are."

Mid Oregon's community involvement efforts revolve around organizations that foster healthy children and families and help local children have what they need to succeed academically. Their emphasis, wherever possible, is to support Central Oregon non-profits and social service organizations and leverage the dollars dedicated to community sponsorship to encourage others to participate, thus magnifying their impact.

This is accomplished in various ways, including in-branch fundraisings, community service projects, volunteer efforts, and event sponsorships, such as concerts, county fairs, and free days at the High Desert Museum.

In addition, a key focus of their community involvement efforts centers around financial literacy for members and the broader community. This includes financial workshops and Bite of Reality simulations for high school students, which provides a real-world financial experience in a "day in the life" of an adult—complete with a career, family, and income.

Their corporate bequests also reinforce their commitment to local organizations and their work to support children, families, and the community's health. They include a multi-year commitment to the St. Charles Foundation to help build and expand their hospital and clinics throughout Central Oregon, a contribution to fund the construction of the Madras Mosaic Medical location, and donations to Boys and Girls Clubs for their after-school programs.

They also support the civic interests of our communities through their co-sponsorship of the Bend Chamber State of the City, State of the County, and State of Education addresses each year.

"This year's Business Excellence Awards will be a time for our community to come together and celebrate some of the amazing accomplishments and impacts that we have seen in the past year. The quality of the applications we received for these awards was astounding and is a great reflection of our thriving ecosystem, from all industries and backgrounds," shared Cyrus Mooney, Bend Chamber Events and Programs Lead.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 44,000members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $660 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was recently named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.