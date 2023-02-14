OSU Master Gardeners announce free vegetable gardening classes around Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, will present free vegetable gardening classes in cities around the region.

You will learn how to grow your own food. Yes, you CAN have a successful vegetable garden in Central Oregon, and OSU Master Gardeners will teach you how.

This two-hour FREE class covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques. You will learn the recommended vegetable varieties to grow here. The class also includes the free 24-page book, "Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon," published by the OSU Extension Service. Registration is required.

To register and view class locations and times, please visit https://www.gocomga.com/classes-and-events

For questions, please contact Cheryl Hinerman at communityed@gocomga.com.

Additional information and resources about gardening in Central Oregon can be found at OSU Extension Service, Deschutes County 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR 97756, http://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes